Putin unleashes war on Ukraine

Ukrainians share fears

Of the tens of thousands of Ukrainian Americans who have immigrated to and live in Spokane, many still have close family in Ukraine. Spokane residents shared their emotions and feelings of helplessness, while other expanded on the tight-knit Slavic community here and how the conflict is causing tension between friends and within families. news, 6

‘actions of a mad man’

Northwest lawmakers denounce the Russian assault on Ukraine as U.S. President Joe Biden ramps up sanctions. Idaho Sen. Jim Risch said he planned to resume work on legislation to sanction Russia as soon as he returns to the Capitol. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers condemned Putin’s “unprovoked” invasion. Others called for tougher sanctions. news, 6

experts, educators expound

“This didn’t come out of nowhere,” Scott Radnitz, an associate professor of Russian and Eurasian studies at University of Washington, said of the attacks taking place in Eastern Europe. Educators explain the history of the region, while military analysts say Ukraine won’t be able to hold out for long, even with strict sanctions on Russia. news, 6

Washington wheat prices up

The war in Ukraine is affecting Washington state wheat growers in relation to the global market, causing wheat prices to rise Thursday, with soft white wheat hitting the market at $10.90 per bushel, according to the CEO of the Washington Grain Commission. This comes as state growers continue struggling with the worst production year since 1964. news, 6