Stage listings for Feb. 25-March 4 – Casey Frey, Christopher Titus, Fun Fling Dance and ‘Little Mermaid’

Comedy

“I Saw You!” – Improv show. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Jay Mohr – Actor, comedian, radio host and bestselling author. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$40. (509) 318-9998.

Casey Frey – Social media comedian and dancer. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (509) 318-9998.

Christopher Titus – Creator of seven 90-minute comedy specials comes to Spokane. Friday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$40. (509) 318-9998.

Dance

Fun Fling Dance – Start the night with a tango dance lesson at 7, followed by an evening of dancing, door prizes, refreshments and more. For more information, call (208) 699-0421. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Ponderay Events Center, 401 Bonner Mall Way, Suite E, Ponderay. $9 adults; $5 children. (208) 263-0271.

Theater

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” – Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch Ursula to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her friends Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. Performances by the CYT North Idaho. Friday-March 6. Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $16 standard, $15 child and senior, $18 door. (208) 667-1865.

Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival – Enjoy international films that share Jewish life and culture with the community. For more information and tickets, go to sjcff2022.eventive.org/welcome. Friday and Saturday. 7-9 p.m. Online. $5.

“The Wizard of Oz” – Stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s musical film. The story is about a young Dorothy who travels from Kansas over a rainbow to the magical land of Oz. Musical by the Christian Youth Theatre. Saturday, 3 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $16 standard, $15 child and senior, $18 door. (509) 227-7638.

“Young Frankenstein” – Mel Brooks’ musical presented by Lake Pend Oreille Repertory Theater. Saturday, 7 p.m., and Sunday, 3 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. $25. (208) 263-9191.

Safari – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.