The Beatles or the Rolling Stones? Spokane residents weigh in

The Beatles or the Rolling Stones?

Jerry Dicker, entrepreneur, owner of GVD Commercial Properties: “The Beatles because I enjoy their music and lyrics.”

Sheryl Stone, general manager of Ruby Suites, booker at Bing Crosby Theater: “The Rolling Stones. I just love their energy even after all of these years.”

Garrin Hertel, guitarist and bandleader of the Zonky Jazz Band, the Rockabilly Space Force and the Hot Club of Spokane: “That’s a tough question. I like that the Beatles covered some early jazz songs, ‘Ain’t She Sweet,’ for instance. Another connection that draws me near to the Beatles is their obvious influence from Buddy Holly.”

Bob Gallagher, owner, 4000 Holes: “The Kinks is how I always respond to that question. But it’s the Beatles, always the Beatles. I remember being 11 watching the Beatles and their cute haircuts on ‘Ed Sullivan’ in 1964.”

Dorothy Baldwin, Mead High School orchestra director: “The Beatles! Who doesn’t love the Beatles? I’m not as savvy with the Rolling Stones.”

Don Chareunsy, features editor, The Spokesman-Review: “I like both legendary artists, but it’s the Beatles for me. Their music has my heart.”