They’re with the bands: Four Mead High musicians will flesh out Beatles and Stones classics at the Fox

“I can feel it in my bones / Gimme sympathy / After all this is gone / Who’d you rather be / The Beatles or the Rolling Stones?”

– Metric, “Gimme Sympathy”

The age-old question the Beatles or the Rolling Stones was posed in clever fashion by the Canadian band Metric. Classic rock fans can experience both via cover bands Saturday at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox.

“Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown ” features veteran cover band Abbey Road, which presents Beatles songs that span the act’s mind-bending eight-year career.

Satisfaction, which has been on the circuit for more than 20-years, will render Stones classics. The bonus is that a string quartet from Mead High School will enhance beloved tracks such as the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby,” “A Day in the Life,” “Hello Goodbye” and “Hey Jude” and the Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” and “Ruby Tuesday.”

The Mead High seniors – viola player Dakota Terhaar, cellist Alexia William, first violinist Mackenzie Snow and second violinist Emma Gibson – are looking forward to the high profile gig.

“I’m excited since I’ve never played viola with groups like this before,” Terhaar said. “We found out that we would have this opportunity a month ago, and we can’t wait for the show.”

The producers of “Beatles vs. Stones” asked Dorothy Baldwin, Mead High’s orchestra director, if she had high school students who could perform with a rock band.

“I received an email and had to see if it was legit,” Baldwin said. “It’s not the norm for a professional touring group to reach out to high school students. I wrote back that I have students who can do this. This is an awesome opportunity. It’s a great, thrilling experience for our musicians. It’s great for the students who have worked so hard on their craft for years.”

Baldwin will be in the audience. “I’m so looking forward to it,” she said. “We’re making sure they they’re ready for it and will be confident in what they’ll be doing. They get to experience what it looks like to do a gig. This is unlike a high school production. We rehearse for weeks. They will rehearse just the show.

“I know what type of musicians they are. They’re responsible and excellent. They’re the principal players in the chamber orchestra, which is an auditioned orchestra. … It’s going to be quite a night for them.”

Each of the Mead High musicians is particularly looking forward to playing “Eleanor Rigby.” “The viola part is the most fun to play on that song,” Terhaar said. “I play that together with the first violin. It gives me such a great feeling when I play it. “

The Beatles are favored by each of the Mead High musicians. “I’m with the Beatles since I’ve heard more of their songs,” Gibson said. “I’m not as familiar with the Rolling Stones.”

The members of the quartet would love to watch former Beatle Paul McCartney on April 28 at the Spokane Arena. It’s uncertain if they’ll score the prized ducats, but they’ll always have their night at the Fox. “It’s going to be amazing,” William said. “We can’t wait.”