Inslee appoints new member to State Parks and Recreation Commission

From staff reports

This month, Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Holly Williams of Vancouver as the newest member of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, according to a news release.

Williams, an experienced engineer and accountant, received her bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University and moved to Vancouver to work at Hewlett-Packard. After receiving a post-baccalaureate certificate in accounting from Washington State University Vancouver, she worked as an accountant for Green Empowerment, Mercy Corps and Cascade Forest Conservancy.

Williams recently served as the chair for the City of Vancouver Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission. Previously, she served on the Evergreen School Board and the Washington State School Directors’ Association Legislative Committee. Williams has also volunteered with Math Engineering Science Achievement, Vancouver NAACP, Bike Clark County, School Lunch Buddy, Evergreen Schools Foundation, the Vancouver Rotary Club, Afghan refugee groups and multiple City of Vancouver ad hoc committees. In 2020, she received Vancouver’s Downtown Association Volunteer of the Year Award for leading many origami-centered community art installations.

“My duty is to help preserve and improve our state parks for generations to come,” Williams said in the release. “As our state population continues to become more diverse and outdoor recreation interests evolve, we must take action to ensure that our state parks stay relevant and meet the needs of all Washingtonians. I am excited and honored to serve on the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.”

In her leisure time, Williams enjoys cycling, hiking, cross-country skiing and tent camping.

Williams’ term runs through Dec. 31, 2026. She takes the seat vacated by Commissioner Diana Perez.