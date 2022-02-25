Justin Bieber postpones Tacoma Dome concert due to COVID-19

By Michael Rietmulder Seattle Times

It was bad news for Beliebers. Justin Bieber’s long-awaited Tacoma Dome concert did not take place Saturday as planned.

It seemed like a long shot after word came last weekend that the Canadian pop star had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after opening night of his Justice tour. His Thursday show in Los Angeles became the third show on the tour to be delayed, and now his Tacoma stop is following suit.

According to tour organizers, a new date will be announced “as soon as possible” and tickets for the original date will be honored. Refunds will also be available at the point of purchase.

“Due to the continued recovery of the touring family, we are rescheduling tomorrow night’s show in Tacoma, Washington,” tour organizers said in a statement. “Justin and the Justice Tour family are committed to the health and safety of the entire touring party and crew, and to giving fans the best performance possible. Thanks for the continued support!”

The other delayed shows have been rescheduled for late June and early July.

By now, local Bieber fans are getting used to waiting. This show was technically a makeup date from last summer, but Bieber was initially scheduled to come through in 2020 before it was canceled after the pandemic struck.

For anyone looking for a silver lining, even without the highly anticipated Bieber gig, plenty of big-name pop stars are playing the Seattle area in the coming weeks.