Key matchup: Saint Mary’s senior guard Tommy Kuhse continues hot streak

MORAGA, Calif. – Tommy Kuhse is back in the starting lineup and the timing probably couldn’t have been better for Saint Mary’s.

The fifth-year senior started for nearly the entire nonconference schedule but came off the bench in the first 11 West Coast Conference games. Kuhse returned to the starting five and responded with 47 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in wins over San Francisco and BYU last week. He played all 80 minutes.

Kuhse was steady in Thursday’s road win over San Diego with 10 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists in 38 minutes.

Kuhse, a walk-on for most of his career, directs the offense in the Gaels’ ball-screen heavy attack. He’s a crafty finisher in the lane and has become the team’s best 3-point shooter. He’s hitting 45.5% from distance, nearly 20 percentage points higher than last season. The next closest Gael is Kyle Bowen at 39.3%.

Kuhse triggered a Gaels’ comeback against Gonzaga two weeks ago that came up short when the Zags scored the game’s last eight points in a 74-58 win in Spokane. He finished with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting and added five rebounds and five assists.

Kuhse has plenty of experience against the Zags. He played all 40 minutes, finishing with eight points, three assists and three rebounds, when the Gaels upset Gonzaga 60-47 to win the 2019 WCC Tournament.

The Gaels have a balanced offense with four players between 10.6 and 12.5 points. Kuhse is in the middle at 11.3, but his 3.6 assists, 3-point shooting and ability to slow the pace while still generating quality looks places him higher on Gonzaga’s scouting report.

Rasir Bolton will likely be the primary defender on Kuhse with Andrew Nembhard probably matching up on Logan Johnson, another Gael capable of dribble penetration but an inconsistent 3-point shooter at 28.8%. Hunter Sallis and Nolan Hickman, both solid on defensive against San Francisco’s talented backcourt of Jamaree Bouyea and Khalil Shabazz in Thursday’s victory, are options off Gonzaga’s bench on Johnson and Kuhse.