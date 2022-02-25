The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man found on side of road in Spokane Valley identified, cause of death remains unknown

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 25, 2022

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

The man found dead on the side of Fourth Avenue in Spokane Valley last week has been identified as 39-year-old Kevin McCabe. 

The Spokane County Medical Examiner listed McCabe’s cause and manner of death as pending Thursday afternoon. 

McCabe was found dead on the 14100 block of East Fourth Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. Feb. 15. 

Initially investigators believed he may have died as a result of a hit and run but later said there were no signs of trauma to McCabe’s body, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. 

Last week, deputies continued to search for witnesses or surveillance videos but had yet to find any witnesses or evidence, the sheriff’s office said. They asked that anyone living in the immediate vicinity review their surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

