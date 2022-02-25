Mead places fourth at State 3A/2A gymnastics; Panthers celebrate ‘communal core’

By Terry Wood For The Spokesman-Review

BELLEVUE – Friday’s State 3A/2A gymnastics meet at Sammamish High School served as a reminder that success can be measured in multiple ways.

Mead, which won the State 4A crown in 2012, posted a score of 167.0 points and placed fourth in an eight-team field at Friday’s meet, won by Sammamish (175.45) on its home floor, followed by defending champion (of 2020) Lake Washington (172.375) and Ballard (169.125).

Abigail Fielding had Mead’s top all-around score of 34.575, tying for 15th behind the 37.95 of all-around champ Seema Borgmann of Sammamish. Mead’s Tabitha Pierce placed 23rd (33.8). Jacqueline Bonnett of Mt. Spokane finished 18th (34.525) and earned an eighth-place individual medal on vault (9.15)

For Mead third-year coach Hanna Bjerkestrand, the meet’s highlight was witnessing the final performances of her team’s communal core – seniors Annalise Thackston, Megan Davis, Delaney Fritz and Abigail Guzman.

“They’re great gymnasts,” Bjerkestrand said, “but their leadership abilities are through the roof. They set the tone at practice and meets, and they’re just super-nice people. They’re the best.”

Loose acquaintances during their freshman years evolved into enduring bonds.

“I knew two of the girls, but we weren’t that close,” Davis said. “We’ve just grown to be really good friends these past four years. All the team trips, cheering each other on, and we really know how to push each other’s buttons to work harder. They pushed me to be a better gymnast and a better human. These girls are just my family.”

Thackston (32.8 in Friday’s all-around) agrees. “High school gymnastics is big on teamwork and family,” said the former Level 7 club gymnast. “Club is focused on you, you, you, versus this, where we came here as a team.

“None of us think, ‘I did this. I did that.’ This is a team sport, and it emphasizes how much you need to care for each other and build each other up.”

Bjerkestrand marvels at the foursome’s selfless spirit.

“Every meet this entire season I’ve been able to say, ‘I need you to do this,’ whether it’s something gymnastics-related or leadership-related, and they do it,” she said. “They made team T-shirts for our regional meet. They keep things lighthearted and fun, but they’re also very encouraging.

“We worked a lot on our focus this year, so they came up with the term ‘Find Your Focus.’ They’ve been saying that to everyone to work on their mental toughness. It’s cool that they came up with it. It wasn’t something that coaches told them to do.

“They wanted to see the team succeed, and they took underclassmen under their wings to explain what moments like a state meet are like, and they’re excited for other people even if you wish you were competing. They know how to celebrate others, which is awesome for high schoolers – and as people.”

“I love these girls with my whole heart,” Fritz said. “We’re all friends at school and out of the gym. We all get along. We all have the same sense of humor, for stupid, random things. It makes hanging out a lot of fun.”

Fritz said all four plan to attend college in different states.

“They’ve grown up so much,” Bjerkestrand said. “We always say people first, students second, gymnasts third. And they’re the best people. I love them as people. It’s cool to be a cheerleader for them.”

The foursome finished on balance beam.

“It was kind of sad,” Davis said. “We had a little moment after we finished our last event on beam. We all circled up and started crying. It was a sweet moment.”