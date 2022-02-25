MultiCare announces promotion of Alex Jackson to CEO

MultiCare announced Friday that Alex Jackson has been promoted to chief executive and senior vice president for the Inland Northwest region.

In his new role, Jackson will oversee MultiCare Deaconess and Valley hospitals and continue to manage MultiCare Rockwood Clinic. Jackson succeeds Dr. David O’Brien who is moving to the Puget Sound region, according to a news release.

“We are excited to have Alex lead our Inland Northwest team,” said Florence Chang, MultiCare’s executive vice president. “Alex is a kind and caring leader who has a deep love for Spokane and the surrounding area, having lived in the Inland Northwest for many years.”

Jackson had been serving as president and chief operating officer before the change. He joined MultiCare in 2018 as the COO of MultiCare Rockwood Clinic. In 2020, he stepped into the role of president and COO.

Prior to joining MultiCare, Jackson’s career included more than 20 years of health-care leadership, including four years as the chief executive of Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital.

“I love health care because it is about people helping people,” Jackson said in the release. “We have a vision of becoming the most valued and trusted system of health in the Inland Northwest and a belief that we can do this by working together.”

Jackson will assume his new duties on March 1.