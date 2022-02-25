The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Health

MultiCare names new chief executive of Inland Northwest region

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 25, 2022

MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane is shown on Aug. 13, 2020. MulitCare announced Friday that Alex Jackson will oversee MultiCare Deaconess and Valley hospitals.  (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

MultiCare has selected a new chief executive for the Inland Northwest region.

Alex Jackson, who serves as the president and chief operating officer of MultiCare Rockwood Clinics, will step into the role, overseeing Deaconess and Valley Hospitals, as well as continuing to lead the Rockwood clinics.

Jackson has health care leadership experience in Spokane that goes back several years.

He served as chief executive of Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital for four years. He joined MultiCare to lead the Rockwood Clinics in 2018.

David O’Brien, who previously led MultiCare in the Inland Northwest, took a role in MultiCare’s Puget Sound region.

“I love health care because it is about people helping people,” Jackson said in a news release. “We have a vision of becoming the most valued and trusted system of health in the Inland Northwest and a belief that we can do this by working together.”

Jackson will assume his new role on Tuesday.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is primarily funded by the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, with additional support from Report for America and members of the Spokane community. These stories can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

