MultiCare names new chief executive of Inland Northwest region

MultiCare has selected a new chief executive for the Inland Northwest region.

Alex Jackson, who serves as the president and chief operating officer of MultiCare Rockwood Clinics, will step into the role, overseeing Deaconess and Valley Hospitals, as well as continuing to lead the Rockwood clinics.

Jackson has health care leadership experience in Spokane that goes back several years.

He served as chief executive of Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital for four years. He joined MultiCare to lead the Rockwood Clinics in 2018.

David O’Brien, who previously led MultiCare in the Inland Northwest, took a role in MultiCare’s Puget Sound region.

“I love health care because it is about people helping people,” Jackson said in a news release. “We have a vision of becoming the most valued and trusted system of health in the Inland Northwest and a belief that we can do this by working together.”

Jackson will assume his new role on Tuesday.