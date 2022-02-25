Packed house, motivated opponent awaits Gonzaga in regular-season finale against Saint Mary’s

MORAGA, Calif. – Thursday’s road win over San Francisco – a physical contest played out in front of an overflow Senior Night crowd – was an ideal precursor for Gonzaga’s final test of the regular season.

The top-ranked Zags (24-2, 13-0 West Coast Conference) try to finish off an unbeaten conference season against No. 23 Saint Mary’s, which is 15-0 this season at University Credit Union Pavilion.

Attendance typically exceeds the 3,500-seat capacity when Gonzaga is in town and the Gaels will have added motivation on their Senior Night as they honor Tommy Kuhse, Logan Johnson, Matthias Tass, Dan Fotu and Quinn Clinton.

“What we lack in total attendance numbers (in the WCC), I mean these arenas are quite the environment,” coach Mark Few said after Gonzaga’s 89-73 victory over the Dons. “It’s intense and they’re right on top of you. It makes for a fun environment and our guys throughout the years have always kind of thrived on it.”

They’ve certainly thrived against the Gaels (23-6, 11-3) with five consecutive wins in Moraga. The Zags have won seven straight in the series and 14 of the past 16. Gonzaga’s last 21 series wins have been by double figures, dating back to 2013.

The Zags are 7-0 against Saint Mary’s when both teams are ranked, including a 74-58 victory two weeks ago in Spokane.

Still, Gaels coach Randy Bennett saw enough positives from his squad to suggest a winning formula is possible. And Bennett saw enough from the Zags, including another big scoring night by junior All-American Drew Timme, to suggest the Gaels’ task remains a sizable one.

“You have no chance to beat them if they’re getting easy baskets,” Bennett said.

“If you’re playing in transition with them and they’re getting easy transition baskets, warm up the bus.”

Job one? Get a handle on Timme, who has made 75% from the field while averaging 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds in his past five games against the Gaels. Timme worked over 6-foot-10, 245-pound Tass with 25 points two weeks ago.

“We’re going to have to figure out what to do with Timme,” Bennett said. “He’s just been tough against us. I’ve got to do a better job and figure out a plan for that one.”

The Gaels made a strong rally in the second half, trimming a 21-point deficit to eight before the Zags pulled away late.

“We have to do a few things better, but we’re close,” said Bennett, who is 11-44 against Gonzaga in his career. “But they’re a handful.

“There are a lot of phases you have to be really good at to beat Gonzaga, thus they don’t lose much. The one thing we have going for us is we are a pretty good defensive team, so that gives you a chance. If you’re not, you can’t beat them. You’re not just going to outscore them.”

The GU-SMC clash of styles resumes with the Zags pacing the nation in scoring at 89.5 points and the Gaels yielding just 59.9 points per game, ninth in the country.

The Gaels will attempt to drain the shot clock, limit turnovers and keep Gonzaga’s transition game in check. The Zags prefer up-tempo basketball, but that often requires a willing dance partner and the Gaels prefer slow dances.

“Continue to play our pace, not get sped up,” the Gaels’ Johnson said. “Just play our brand of basketball and be fearless.”

Gonzaga’s starting five produced 82 of the team’s 89 points against San Francisco, led by the combined 41 points, 24 rebounds and nine assists of Timme and Chet Holmgren. The Zags hit 54.8% from the field, bumping their season accuracy to nearly 53%, tops in the country.

The Gaels have been far more efficient this season after last year’s 14-10 campaign. They’re connecting on 46.3% from the field, including 34.8% on 3-pointers. Four players average in double digits, led by Tass at 12.4 points and Kuhse at 11.3.