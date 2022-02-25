The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

State regional roundup: Mt. Spokane boys topple second-seeded Auburn; Colfax boys, girls advance

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 25, 2022

From staff reports For The Spokesman-Review

Ryan Lafferty scored 18 points, Chapel Smith added 16 and seventh-seeded Mt. Spokane erased a 10-point first-quarter deficit and handed second-seeded Auburn its second loss of the season, 69-58, in a State 3A regional game at Puyallup HS on Friday.

Smith hit four 3-pointers – all in the fourth quarter and the final one with 17 seconds to go as the Wildcats (21-5) were able to pull away.

Maverick Sanders added 12 points and Xavier Kamalu-Vargas had 10 for the Wildcats.

Mt. Spokane advances to a state quarterfinal game on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome.

Trevon Blassingame led Auburn (23-2) with 21 points. The Trojans face an elimination game against Kennewick on Wednesday.

Boys

Colfax 69, Napavine 51: Damian Demler scored 24 points on eight 3-pointers, John Lustig added 21 points and six assists and the third-seeded Bulldogs (18-4) ran away from the sixth-seeded Tigers (10-5) to secure victory in a State 2B regional game at University HS.

Colfax outscored Napavine 19-4 in the fourth quarter.

“Some games I tend to drive a lot more than just shoot, but it depends on the defense we see,” Demler said. “Tonight, they really didn’t adjust to me so after the first make I just keep shooting and I guess I made eight.”

Seth Lustig added nine points for the Bulldogs, who advance to the state semifinals at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday at the Arena.

Girls

Cashmere 57, Freeman 23: The third-seeded Bulldogs (19-1) downed the sixth-seeded Scotties (15-5) in a State 1A regional at Wenatchee HS.

Freeman faces a loser-out against 11th-seeded King’s on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. at the Arena.

Colfax 70 Lake Roosevelt 50: Asher Cai scored 36 points and the third-seeded Bulldogs (15-1) downed the sixth-seeded Raiders (11-3) in a State 2B regional at University HS.

Brynn McGaughy added 20 points for Colfax, which advances to a state quarterfinal on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. at the Arena.

Cylia St. Pierre paced Lake Roosevelt with 15 points. The Raiders play in a Wednesday loser-out game.

Liberty 63, Warden 60: Ellie Denny scored 16 points and the seventh-seeded Lancers (19-2) beat the second-seeded Cougars (22-1) in a State 2B regional at Wenatchee HS.

Teagan Colvin added 15 points and Grace Grumbly had 13 for Liberty, which advances to a state quarterfinal on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Arena.

Lauryn Madsen scored 24 points for Warden, which faces a loser-out game on Wednesday.

Mabton 63, St. George’s 52: The 12th-seeded Vikings (17-8) eliminated the 13th-seeded Dragons (15-10) in a State 2B regional at Davis HS in Yakima.

Cusick 57, Grace Academy 48: The 13th-seeded Panthers (16-5) eliminated the 12th-seeded Eagles (10-6) in a State 1B regional at Everett CC.

Cusick advances to a first-round loser-out game on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. at the Arena.

