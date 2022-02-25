Suckerpunch, a non-alcoholic cocktail bar, opens in Portland
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 26, 2022
Suckerpunch, a nonalcoholic cocktail bar, is now open in Southeast Portland.
The intimate bar, located in the Goat Blocks at 1030 S.E. Belmont St., opened its doors to the public for the first time Thursday. Each patron was given three delicately made, proof-free cocktails along with dessert.
Suckerpunch’s intricate drinks are diverse and made with the same care and attention as any cocktail in Portland.
The bar’s Straight from the Fire cocktail, for example, includes “roasted corn tea, smoked maple syrup, cooked grape must, The Bitter Housewife bull run barrel aged bitters, fresh sage and orange peel,” according to its website.
The bar is an evolution of Suckerpunch’s cocktail kit business, which started online sales in 2020 and is ongoing. Reservations are required to visit the bar, and patrons must show their identification and proof of vaccination.
Suckerpunch is open Thursdays through Sundays from 6 to 11 p.m.
