SWAT team, Longivew police detain Longview business owner Thursday night

By Hayley Day The Daily News

A man living in a closed Longview salon was detained by SWAT members Thursday night after he insinuated he would fire at law enforcement if they entered the building, police say.

Officers were looking for Sterling Wayne McCoy, 53, because of a protection order violation when they spotted his car outside Salon Sterling in the 1400 block of 14th Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday, said Longview Capt. Branden McNew.

McCoy wasn’t booked into jail by Longview officers for another roughly 2.5 hours because he refused to answer the door to police and implied he would harm them.

McNew said McCoy did not answer when police knocked on the salon’s door, though the officers could see he was inside.

McCoy was seen armed inside the building near a Red Canoe Credit Union and Elam’s Mattress Gallery. He made officers believe he would start a gunfight if they attempted to arrest him, McNew added.

Members of the roughly 18-member SWAT team opened the salon door with a ram, McCoy surrendered peacefully and several firearms were found in the building, McNew said.

A protection order was filed against McCoy in Cowlitz County Superior Court on Feb. 22 and an unlawful harassment order was filed by a different person two days prior.

McCoy was in the Cowlitz County Jail as of Friday morning on suspicion of two counts of violating a no-contact order, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.