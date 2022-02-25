Washington state senator apologizes to Oregon governor

Associated Press

EVERETT — Washington state Sen. Marko Liias has apologized to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown for disparaging her in a radio interview.

“I lost my temper … and made some intemperate and disrespectful remarks,” the Democrat from Everett, Washington, wrote in an email to the governor Thursday night.

The Daily Herald reported Brown, also a Democrat, opposes a 6 cent tax on exported fuel that is proposed in Washington Democrats’ $16 billion transportation package. Most of Oregon’s fuel comes from Washington, making it likely Oregon drivers will see the increase at the pump.

Liias, an author of that transportation package, took aim at Brown when the subject arose midway through a radio interview.

“The fact that she dares say a word is just a joke,” he told host John Carlson on KVI radio in Seattle. Washington residents who work in Oregon pay that state’s income tax, which adds up to $300 million a year, Liias said.

“Her state basically lives off Washington state residents,” he said. “This governor down in Oregon is living in fantasyland. She is in the last few months of her term. She is losing relevance.”

Liias wrote the apology a short time later.

“It is too easy in politics to get upset and say unkind things, and much too difficult to express regret,” Liias wrote. “Governor Brown has been a wonderful partner with Washington on so many issues, I am sorry my words clouded that proud record.