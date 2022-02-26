Northern Colorado holds off late Idaho run to win 98-94

From staff reports

GREELEY, Colorado – Idaho enjoyed the game’s first bucket and a potent flurry at the end, but Northern Colorado controlled everything else.

Matt Johnson led six Bears scoring in double figures with 24 points, and Daylen Kountz added 20 in Northern Colorado’s 98-94 win over Idaho in a Big Sky Conference men’s basketball game Saturday night.

The Vandals (8-20, 5-13 Big Sky) pulled within 23-19 after Ethan Kilgore’s 3-pointer with a little more than 9 minutes left in the first half, but Idaho failed to keep pace as the Bears (17-13, 12-6) stretched the margin to 53-40 at halftime.

Dalton Knecht’s dunk gave Northern Colorado a seemingly safe 86-72 lead with 3:15 left before Idaho closed the game on a 22-12 run to make the game close.

In the contest’s final 28 seconds, the Vandals’ Trevante Anderson made two 3-pointers and Rashad Smith another to narrow the final margin.

Anderson finished with 32 points on 11-for-17 shooting, and he also provided nine rebounds and six assists.

Smith hit six 3-pointers en route to 22 points. Tanner Christensen scored 16 points and Mikey Dixon had 14.

The teams enjoyed prolific shooting performances. Idaho converted 35 for 63 shots (55.6%) from the field, but Northern Colorado was a tick more efficient at 34 for 61 (55.7%). Idaho made 13 of 27 3-pointers (48.1%), the Bears 12 of 27 (44.4%).

Also for Northern Colorado, Dru Kuxhausen scored 15 points, Bodie Hume addeed 11 and Kur Jongkuch and Knecht had 10 apiece.