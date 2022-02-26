NO. 23 SAINT MARY’S 67, NO. 1 GONZAGA 57
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 26, 2022
No. 23 Saint Mary’s 67, No. 1 Gonzaga 57
FG FT Reb GONZAGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmgren 32 3-7 0-0 1-6 1 5 6
Timme 34 2-10 2-2 1-8 2 1 6
Bolton 38 5-10 3-3 0-3 0 0 16
Nembhard 40 6-18 2-2 1-1 0 2 15
Strawther 31 6-11 1-2 3-7 0 3 14
Watson 15 0-2 0-0 0-3 1 1 0
Hickman 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Sallis 5 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-60 8-9 6-31 4 12 57
Percentages: FG .367, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Bolton 3-4, Nembhard 1-5, Strawther 1-5, Holmgren 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Holmgren 4, Nembhard, Timme). Turnovers: 14 (Timme 4, Strawther 3, Bolton 2, Holmgren 2, Nembhard 2, Watson). Steals: 8 (Nembhard 3, Holmgren 2, Watson 2, Strawther). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb SMC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bowen 33 2-9 0-0 1-6 4 3 6
Tass 24 6-12 1-1 1-3 0 3 13
Johnson 40 3-10 3-4 0-8 3 2 10
Kuhse 40 7-13 0-0 0-6 4 3 14
Ducas 33 3-7 2-2 0-3 0 0 10
Saxen 16 3-5 1-1 2-4 0 2 7
Fotu 7 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Mullins 7 3-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 7
Totals 200 27-61 7-8 4-32 12 13 67
Percentages: FG .443, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Ducas 2-4, Bowen 2-7, Mullins 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Fotu 0-1, Kuhse 0-1).\ Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Saxen 3, Kuhse 2, Johnson, Tass). Turnovers: 10 (Kuhse 5, Johnson 3, Saxen, Tass). Steals: 9 (Ducas 2, Johnson 2, Mullins 2, Bowen, Fotu, Saxen). Technical Fouls: None.
