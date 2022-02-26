Raising Cain: Siblings Taylor, Madison and Logan are part of TobyMac’s Hits Deep tour

What: The TobyMac Hits Deep tour with TobyMac, Crowder, Cochren & Co. and Terrian

There’s no guarantee that siblings will be close. Parents can help foster togetherness, and that’s just what the Cain family did with their children Taylor, Madison and Logan Cain.

The children were homeschooled by their mother and their pastor father while growing up in tiny Hartselle, Alabama, during the aughts.

“We were always together without complaint,” Logan Cain said while calling from his Nashville home. “Our parents set up our environment, which helped shape my sisters and me.”

That included a gig as the worship band at their father’s church. “We didn’t think we would go on from there in terms of music, but we did,” Taylor Cain said.

The Contemporary Christian act’s siblings, who are part of TobyMac’s Hits Deep tour that headlines Spokane Arena on Sunday, each attended Troy University.

The vocalist-multi-instrumentalist trio – Taylor, 32, Madison, 31, and Logan, 30 – entered and won a songwriting contest in 2012 and left for Nashville shortly thereafter.

“We had faith that we could make it in this business,” Logan Cain said. Cain signed with the Provident Label Group and released its initial EP in 2020.

Within months, there were more than 2.5 million streams of their Christian pop tunes, which are laced with country. The inspirational and infectious single “Rise Up (Lazarus)” hit the top of Billboard’s Christian charts. The country-pop track spent four weeks in that position.

Cain, which impresses with rich harmonies, was nominated for the We Love Christian Music Awards’ Best New Artist of the Year in 2021 and won the K-Love 2021 Fan Award for Breakout Single for “Rise Up (Lazarus).”

“It’s been amazing,” Taylor Cain said. “We’re just out now trying to take that next step.”

The Cains are accomplishing just that by being in lock step since it’s not a problem due to their genuine affection for one another.

“I didn’t realize how rare it is to be as abnormally close as we are,” Logan Cain said. “Our dad once said friends come and go, but the closest friends you’ll have are your siblings, and he was right. We’re fortunate to be so close, and part of the reason we’re so tight now is that we communicate and respect each other.”

Last summer during a stressful period, the band came up with some rules. “We wrote our band bylaws,” Taylor Cain said. “If you feel something, say something is at the top of the list.”

Each member of the family band lives a healthy distance away. “We’re each about 30 minutes from each other in Nashville,” Madison Cain said. “Even we need some space. We’ll be together for much of the time on this tour with TobyMac, and we look forward to that.”