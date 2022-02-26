The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Regional roundup: Liberty boys, Colton girls advance to quarterfinals

UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 26, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Saturday’s regional round of state for classification 1A, 2B and 1B at venues across the state.

Boys 1A

Toppenish 61, Freeman 58: Josh Perez scored 21 points, Riley Mesplie added 17 and the fifth-seeded Wildcats (17-2) beat the fourth-seeded Scotties (21-2) at University HS.

Boen Phelps had 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Freeman, which faces a first-round loser-out on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at the Arena.

King’s Way Christian 62, Lakeside 59: Giovanni Evanson scored 35 points and the 12th-seeded Knights (16-6) eliminated the 13th-seeded Eagles (16-10) at Battle Ground HS. Dayne Kreuch led Lakeside with 19 points.

2B

Liberty 74, Adna 65: Tayshawn Colvin scored 20 points, Colton March added 17 and the second-seeded Lancers (19-2) beat the seventh-seeded Pirates (20-5) at University HS. Liberty advances to a quarterfinal on Thursday at 9 p.m. at the Arena.

Northwest Christian 60, Cle Elum 47: The 13th-seeded Crusaders (16-9) beat the 12th-seeded Warriors (18-3) at Davis HS in Yakima. NWC advances to a first-round loser-out against fifth-seeded Morton-White Pass on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. at the Arena.

1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 39, DeSales 36: The top-seeded Warriors (17-3) beat the eighth-seeded Irish (18-4) at Eastmont HS in East Wenatchee. ACH advances to a quarterfinal on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Arena.

Cusick 63, Lummi Nation 57: Colton Seymour scored 25 points, Celias Holmes added 17 and the second-seeded Panthers (19-1) beat the seventh-seeded Blackhawks (15-3) at University HS. Cusick advances to a quarterfinal on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Arena.

Wellpinit 66, Orcas Island 46: William Dick IV scored 20 points and ninth-seeded Wellpinit (15-4) eliminated the 16th-seeded Vikings (10-10) at Central Valley HS. Wellpinit advances to a first-round loser-out on Wednesday at the Arena.

Girls 1A

Nooksack Valley 71, Colville 41: The second-seeded Pioneers (19-3) topped the seventh-seeded Crimson Hawks (16-3) at Mount Vernon HS. Colville faces La Center in a first-round loser-out on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Arena.

1B

Colton 68, Wellpinit 37: Maggie Meyer and Lola Baerlocher scored 20 points apiece and the second-seeded Wildcats (19-2) beat seventh-seeded Wellpinit (11-6) at Central Valley HS. Colton advances to a quarterfinal on Thursday. Wellpinit faces No. 15 Evergreen Lutheran in a first-round loser-out on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Arena.

Garfield-Palouse 52, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 39: The fifth-seeded Vikings (17-5) beat the fourth-seeded Wildcats (15-5) at Wenatchee HS. Gar-Pal advances to a quarterfinal on Thursday. WKC faces 13th-seeded Cusick in a first-round loser-out on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. at the Arena.

Mountain View Christian 37, Pomeroy 34: The top-seeded Hurricanes (20-3) topped the eighth-seeded Pirates (16-7) at Mount Vernon HS. Pomeroy plays No. 15 Willapa Valley in a first-round loser-out on Wednesday at the Arena.

