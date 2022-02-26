Regional roundup: Liberty boys, Colton girls advance to quarterfinals

Roundup of Saturday’s regional round of state for classification 1A, 2B and 1B at venues across the state.

Boys 1A

Toppenish 61, Freeman 58: Josh Perez scored 21 points, Riley Mesplie added 17 and the fifth-seeded Wildcats (17-2) beat the fourth-seeded Scotties (21-2) at University HS.

Boen Phelps had 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Freeman, which faces a first-round loser-out on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at the Arena.

King’s Way Christian 62, Lakeside 59: Giovanni Evanson scored 35 points and the 12th-seeded Knights (16-6) eliminated the 13th-seeded Eagles (16-10) at Battle Ground HS. Dayne Kreuch led Lakeside with 19 points.

2B

Liberty 74, Adna 65: Tayshawn Colvin scored 20 points, Colton March added 17 and the second-seeded Lancers (19-2) beat the seventh-seeded Pirates (20-5) at University HS. Liberty advances to a quarterfinal on Thursday at 9 p.m. at the Arena.

Northwest Christian 60, Cle Elum 47: The 13th-seeded Crusaders (16-9) beat the 12th-seeded Warriors (18-3) at Davis HS in Yakima. NWC advances to a first-round loser-out against fifth-seeded Morton-White Pass on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. at the Arena.

1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 39, DeSales 36: The top-seeded Warriors (17-3) beat the eighth-seeded Irish (18-4) at Eastmont HS in East Wenatchee. ACH advances to a quarterfinal on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Arena.

Cusick 63, Lummi Nation 57: Colton Seymour scored 25 points, Celias Holmes added 17 and the second-seeded Panthers (19-1) beat the seventh-seeded Blackhawks (15-3) at University HS. Cusick advances to a quarterfinal on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Arena.

Wellpinit 66, Orcas Island 46: William Dick IV scored 20 points and ninth-seeded Wellpinit (15-4) eliminated the 16th-seeded Vikings (10-10) at Central Valley HS. Wellpinit advances to a first-round loser-out on Wednesday at the Arena.

Girls 1A

Nooksack Valley 71, Colville 41: The second-seeded Pioneers (19-3) topped the seventh-seeded Crimson Hawks (16-3) at Mount Vernon HS. Colville faces La Center in a first-round loser-out on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Arena.

1B

Colton 68, Wellpinit 37: Maggie Meyer and Lola Baerlocher scored 20 points apiece and the second-seeded Wildcats (19-2) beat seventh-seeded Wellpinit (11-6) at Central Valley HS. Colton advances to a quarterfinal on Thursday. Wellpinit faces No. 15 Evergreen Lutheran in a first-round loser-out on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Arena.

Garfield-Palouse 52, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 39: The fifth-seeded Vikings (17-5) beat the fourth-seeded Wildcats (15-5) at Wenatchee HS. Gar-Pal advances to a quarterfinal on Thursday. WKC faces 13th-seeded Cusick in a first-round loser-out on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. at the Arena.

Mountain View Christian 37, Pomeroy 34: The top-seeded Hurricanes (20-3) topped the eighth-seeded Pirates (16-7) at Mount Vernon HS. Pomeroy plays No. 15 Willapa Valley in a first-round loser-out on Wednesday at the Arena.