Spokane Chiefs make statement 7-1 win over Tri-Cities Americans, stepping toward playoff spot

Kevin Dudley For The Spokesman-Review

If the Spokane Chiefs are to make a run at a playoff spot, they made a statement Saturday at the Arena and took a step in the right direction.

Six different players scored goals and 10 players had points as the Chiefs thoroughly dominated the Tri-City Americans 7-1. The teams are now tied for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference with 18 games to play.

Bear Hughes had two goals in the win. Spokane goaltender Mason Beaupit stopped 27 shots as he and his teammates killed six of seven penalties.

The scoring depth was key, as Spokane iced just 11 forwards due to injuries the team continues to deal with.

“It’s nice to get contributions up and down the lineup, whether it’s defensemen or forwards,” head coach Ryan Smith said. “We haven’t had a lot of success putting the puck in the net so when nights like this happen, we’ll gladly take them. They were earned goals. Guys played hard and went to the net, which was nice to see.”

Two of the 10 point scorers were Ty Cheveldayoff and Grady Lane. Both relish their roles as physical, bruising players who pester the opponent and drop the mitts when necessary. Cheveldayoff has three points in his last two games, and Lane’s two points were his first since Feb. 15.

“I think they’re gaining experience and getting more opportunities at certain situations in the game,” Smith said. “They’re great kids and work hard. They’ve bought their time to get these opportunities. I think they’re getting more confidence as the season moves along.”

Ever the humble hockey player, Cheveldayoff credited his teammates for his success.

“Everyone’s believing in each other and it helps you out,” Cheveldayoff said. “Confidence is key, as well as believing in my abilities.”

Cheveldayoff, who gets time on the power play as a net front screen, said he loves pitching in on offense and insisted it won’t replace his physical play.

“Being physical is a big part of my game. I’m a big boy, so I have to keep doing the little things like finishing my checks and deflecting pucks,” he said.

Raegan Wiles opened the scoring at 4:05 of the first when he scored from the point. Hughes made it 2-0 just 33 seconds into the second when he scored out of a net mouth scramble.

Tri-City finally connected on its fifth power play opportunity when Samuel Huo scored off a rebound at the 15-minute mark.

Chase Bertholet scored on the power play with just 52 seconds left in the second to give Spokane a 3-1 lead.

Then the floodgates opened. Cheveldayoff scored 1:12 into the third, and Nick McCarry added one just 20 seconds later to give Spokane a 5-1 lead. Kooper Gizowski and Hughes added to the lead in the third as well.

The Chiefs had a lot to like in the win, but they won’t be able to take seven penalties against most teams and expect an easy win. The Chiefs’ penalty kill came up big. Smith said the coaching staff, particularly assistant Dustin Donaghy, installed a new penalty kill just three days ago.

“(Donaghy) had some ideas for adjustments going into this weekend that we only had time to work on once on Thursday before we started playing,” Smith said. “Tonight it was a big momentum gainer. Beaupit was great tonight, he’s out fifth penalty killer. So hat’s off to (Donaghy) and the way he structured it and hat’s off to the guys performing it out there.”

The Chiefs head out on the road to visit the Kamloops Blazers and old friend Luke Toporowksi March 2. They’ll continue their road trip in Prince George March 4 and 5, and come back to the Arena on March 9 to welcome the Vancouver Giants.