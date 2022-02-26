Suspect in killing of Okanogan County couple identified; first-degree murder warrant issued

A 25-year-old Chesaw, Washington, man has been identified as the suspect who shot and killed a married couple earlier this month in northeastern Washington, deputies said.

Dave Covey, 80, and Geralyn Covey, 66, were found dead on their Chesaw property Feb. 16.

An arrest warrant for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unauthorized removal or concealment of bodies has been issued for Dylan J. Harrington, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Debbie Springer, daughter of Dave Covey and stepdaughter of Geralyn Covey, said it’s “a little unbelievable” finally knowing the name and face of the person who allegedly killed her family members.

“Definitely gives us some hope that we’re on the right track,” Springer said.

She said she doesn’t know Harrington.

Multiple agencies conducted a search of the area and did not locate him as of late Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office is following leads to locate Harrington and is investigating the shooting.

The autopsies, which were completed Thursday, indicated the Coveys were shot and the manner of the shooting was murder, the sheriff’s office said.

Harrington is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office asks you to immediately call (509) 422-7232, option 4. The sheriff’s office said not to make any attempts to detain Harrington, as he may still be armed.

Family members called the sheriff’s office Feb. 15 after the Coveys had not been in contact with their family for three days, according to a previous news release from the sheriff’s office.

The Coveys had left their Omak residence on Feb. 13 to go up to their property on the ninth mile of Nealy Road, Springer said.

The family asked deputies to perform a welfare check. The request helped deputies connect the Coveys to a previous report on Feb. 13 of a vehicle left at the gate of their property just before 9:40 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were able to confirm the abandoned vehicle was owned by the Coveys.

On Feb. 15, deputies met with members of the Covey family at the property but were unable to locate Geralyn and Dave, according to a news release.

Twice while searching the property, a person of interest was seen by deputies but he ran both times, according to the sheriff’s office.

Springer said the Coveys were well-known in the region because of their professions and longtime residency. Dave Covey was born and raised in Omak, and Geralyn Covey moved from Dickinson, North Dakota, she said.

She said Geralyn Covey, or “Jer,” as she was commonly called, worked at Washington Tractor for many years, and Dave Covey worked at the Okanogan County maintenance shop.