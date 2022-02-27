State basketball matchups set for area teams; seven Greater Spokane League teams advance
UPDATED: Sun., Feb. 27, 2022
The regional round of state did little to reduce the number of Spokane-area teams headed to venues for the upcoming state basketball tournaments.
Seven Greater Spokane League teams qualified for the regional round, with three – Ferris and Central Valley boys and West Valley girls – seeded into loser-out games.
All three won and advanced to the state venues.
They’ll join Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane and Pullman boys and Mead girls, which all received “protected” seeds, moving on.
Here are the matchups for each of the 23 Spokane-area teams which qualified for state. The winners of Wednesday’s elimination games advance to a quarterfinal on Thursday. The 4A/3A tournament is at the Tacoma Dome, 2A/1A is at the Yakima Valley SunDome and 2B/1B is at Spokane Arena. Full brackets can be found at WIAA.com.
Wednesday (loser-out)
Boys
4A: (8) Gonzaga Prep vs (9) Federal Way, 9 p.m.; (12) Central Valley vs (4) Kamiakin, 7:15 p.m. 3A: (12) Ferris vs (4) Rainier Beach, 12:15 p.m. 1A: (4) Freeman vs (12) King’s Way Christian, 12:15 p.m. 2B: (13) Northwest Christian vs (5) Morton-White Pass, 7:15 p.m. 1B: (9) Wellpinit vs (8) DeSales, 2 p.m.
Girls
2A: (9) West Valley vs (1) Tumwater, 2 p.m. 1A: (6) Freeman vs (11) King’s, 3:45 p.m.; (7) Colville vs (15) La Center, 5:30 p.m. 1B: (7) Wellpinit vs (15) Evergreen Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; (13) Cusick vs (4) Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday (quarterfinals)
Boys
3A: (7) Mt. Spokane vs TBD, 2 p.m. 2A: (4) Pullman vs TBD, 3:45 p.m. 2B: (3) Colfax vs TBD, 7:15 p.m.; (2) Liberty vs TBD, 9 p.m. 1B: (1) Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs TBD, 10:30 a.m.; (2) Cusick vs TBD, 2 p.m.
Girls
3A: (1) Mead vs TBD, 5:30 p.m. 2B: (3) Colfax vs TBD, 12:15 p.m.; (7) Liberty vs TBD, 2 p.m. 1B: (5) Garfield-Palouse vs TBD, 3:45 p.m.; (2) Colton vs TBD, 9 p.m.
