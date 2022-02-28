Licht named head of CNN

NEW YORK – CNN’s future leader, Chris Licht, told network employees on Monday that he plans to “double-down on what’s working well and quickly eliminate what’s not.”

Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced that Licht, currently Stephen Colbert’s top producer at CBS, will replace Jeff Zucker as head of CNN, likely in May.

That’s when Discovery’s corporate takeover of Warner Media, CNN’s parent company, is expected to be complete.

Prior to guiding Colbert’s “Late Show” to the top of the late-night ratings, Licht ran “CBS This Morning” and helped develop “Morning Joe” on MSNBC with host Joe Scarborough.

Toyota halts production lines

TOKYO – Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting Tuesday, because of a “system malfunction” that a domestic supplier suspects is a cyberattack.

Kojima Industries Corp., based in Toyota city in central Japan, said Monday the problem could be a cyberattack as an error was detected in its computer server system.

As a result, the company said its system could not communicate properly with Toyota or monitor production, although there was nothing physically wrong with the production equipment.

Kojima spokesman Tomohiro Takayama said the company was investigating and working to fix the problem.

“This has never happened before,” he said.

"We are not sure yet if it is a cyberattack, but we suspect it might be one."

Kojima supplies Toyota with many parts including air-conditioning, steering wheel components and other parts for vehicles’ interiors and exteriors.

It was unclear when the problem might be fixed and production could resume.