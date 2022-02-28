S-R sports department earns multiple section, writing Top 10 awards in annual APSE contest

By From staff reports

From staff reports

The Spokesman-Review earned several awards for its work in 2021 in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors contest.

Among papers of similar size, the S-R took home Top 10 awards in the Daily and Sunday Section categories, and earned Top 10 honors for its football preview section in the Special Section category.

In addition, several reporters earned Top 10 awards.

John Blanchette was honored in the Sports Columns category. His winning submissions included commentary on the Gonzaga basketball team’s NCAA title game loss to Baylor; Washington State’s firing of football coach Nick Rolovich; the tragic death of former WSU player Dan Grayson; and Tommy Lasorda’s time as manager of the Spokane Indians.

Blanchette was also a winner in the Short Feature category with his story on the passing of former Gonzaga slugger Jeff Hainline.

Theo Lawson was a Top 10 winner in the Beat Writing category for his coverage of WSU athletics through mid-August. Lawson has since joined Jim Meehan on the Gonzaga men’s basketball beat.

The S-R’s coverage of Gonzaga’s wild win over UCLA at the Final Four was also awarded a Top 10 in the Event Coverage category, and included submissions from Meehan, Lawson, Blanchette, Justin Reed and Vince Grippi.

“Our team is so hard-working and dedicated, and I’m thrilled for them,” S-R sports editor Ralph Walter said. “They’ve earned it. Many of these awards just wouldn’t be possible without the incredible efforts from everyone at The Spokesman-Review – writers, photographers, editors, support staff, former staffers.”

The APSE contest is judged by sports editors and journalists from across the nation.