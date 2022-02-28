Washington State post Mouhamed Gueye collects fourth Pac-12 freshman of the week award

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

From staff reports

Michael Flowers made a 3-pointer with 1:06 remaining in overtime to lift Washington State over Oregon State 103-97 in Corvallis, Oregon, on Monday.

Flowers led the Cougars (16-13, 9-9 Pac-12) with 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting and 6-for-10 on 3-pointers.

The Beavers (3-25, 1-17) nearly pulled off the upset from the free-throw line, shooting 19-of-20 in the game. WSU mustered just 42.3% on free throws, including Tyler Robers missing the back end of a 1-and-1 with 15 seconds remaining in regulation.

Due to a late start time a full recap is available at spokesman.com

Gueye collects Pac-12 freshman of the week award

WSU forward Mouhamed Gueye introduced himself to the Apple Cup rivalry series with a bang and collected his fourth Pac-12 freshman of the week award of the season, the conference announced Monday.

Gueye piled up a season-high 25 points in the Cougs’ 78-70 win over Washington on Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum, shooting 11 of 23 from the field as WSU persistently looked to exploit a weak spot in the Huskies’ zone near the high post.

The 6-foot-11 product of Senegal posted 10 points, seven rebounds and a career-high four assists in WSU’s 78-70 loss to UW on Saturday in Seattle.

In all, he shot 16 of 35 from the floor last weekend, adding 12 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

Gueye is averaging 7.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season, and shooting 48.9% from the floor during his push for the Pac-12’s freshman of the year award. The frontrunner for the honor currently is Stanford forward Harrison Ingram, who leads his team with 10.8 ppg and has earned six freshman of the week awards from the conference this year.