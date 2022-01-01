McMorris Rodgers has done a great job

Dave Robinson’s letter to the editor (Dec. 29) complained that Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers was not doing her job by voting against the progressive policies contained in Biden’s Build Back Better bill.

I would like to remind Mr. Robinson, that Mrs. McMorris Rodgers defeated Democrat Dave Wilson, her most recent opponent, in the 2020 General Election by a 61.3% to 38.5% of the vote. This was a significant Republican victory.

She has done a great job by expressing over 60% of her constituents concerns by voting against the Build Back Better bill. It is despicable that The Spokesman-Review letter headline labeled her has a coward. She is a responsible representative for a 60% majority of her 5th Congressional District’s voters.

Garith W. Krause

Spokane