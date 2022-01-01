Former Gonzaga standout Killian Tillie earns multi-year contract with Memphis

From staff reports

Former Gonzaga standout Killian Tillie, who has taken on a bigger role with the Memphis Grizzlies over the past month, has been rewarded with a new contract.

Tillie has agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract with the Grizzlies, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Tillie wasn’t selected in the 2020 NBA draft, but he quickly signed a two-way contract with Memphis. He signed another two-way deal, which allows players to divide time between the NBA (50 games maximum) and the G League, in August.

The 6-foot-10 Tillie has seen a steady rise in playing time and responded with solid contributions as the Grizzlies encountered injuries and COVID-19 issues.

Tillie played in 18 games and averaged 3.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 10.1 minutes last season. He’s played in 22 games, averaging 12.7 minutes, 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds this season.

“I don’t really feel like a two-way. I feel like I’m really a part of the team, especially here,” Tillie told The Spokesman-Review 10 days ago after a road loss to Golden State. “The coach really doesn’t care about that. He trusts me, loves my game and he has confidence in me, putting me in the game. So, I try to be serious about it and make sure I do good.”