Seattle Kraken drop fifth-straight in 5-2 loss to Vancouver Canucks

By Tim Booth Associated Press

SEATTLE — Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander scored first-period goals, Tyler Motte and Conor Garland scored in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks stayed hot with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

Vancouver improved to 8-0-1 since Bruce Boudreau took over as coach last month and have won both games in Seattle against its new Pacific Northwest rival this season (the Kraken come to Vancouver in April).

Tanner Pearson added an empty-net goal in the closing minutes.

The Kraken lost their fifth straight and eighth in the past nine games. Seattle also has not won at home since Dec. 3 when it beat Edmonton.

Podkolzin scored at 8:53 to give the Canucks an early lead, followed by Hoglander’s power-play goal later in the period for a 2-0 advantage.

Motte made it 3-1 at 4:46 of the third period with his third goal of the season, and Garland provided a quick answer after Will Borgen pulled Seattle to 3-2 midway through the period.

Thatcher Demko was terrific on Oct. 23 when the Canucks beat the Kraken in their first home game in franchise history. He made 30 saves this time, and Vancouver’s defense limited the number of dangerous chances for Seattle.

Calle Jarnkrok scored midway through the second period for Seattle and Borgen scored his first NHL goal midway through the third to pull Seattle within one. Jordan Eberle beat Demko but hit the crossbar on a late power play for Seattle.

One of Seattle’s problems was defensive mistakes, and the Canucks capitalized on them. The goals by Podkolzin and Motte both came off turnovers by Borgen in Seattle’s defensive zone. Garland’s goal came less than a minute after Borgen scored in part because Mark Giordano lost his stick after colliding with teammate Jamie Oleksiak behind the Seattle goal.

Philipp Grubauer made 30 saves for Seattle.

Associated Press Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer makes a stop as Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson and Vancouver Canucks center Matthew Highmore slide against him on Saturday in Seattle.