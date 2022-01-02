Dad Daze: You say you want a resolution

It’s easy to make new year’s resolutions but difficult to keep what we propose as another calendar year commences. The Condran family has decided to help one another in 2022. We’re going to try and work as a team since it’s so difficult to accomplish some goals on our own.

We started by making one another’s resolutions. For yours truly, every year I utter the same line, “I got to get in shape.” Each of my children concur that I should take weight loss seriously.

I’ve tried the Paleo diet, foods eaten during the Paleolithic era: lean meats, fruits, nuts and vegetables. With this unsustainable diet, at least for me, I’ve managed to lose weight over a short period of time, but ultimately the pounds return.

Once I’m off Paleo, I indulge. It’s difficult since I don’t drink, gamble or have many vices. However, if pizza or chocolate anything is in the room, I have the willpower of Adam of the Garden of Eden fame.

It’s not difficult to figure out how to slim down: less consumption and more exercise. I enjoy the latter in a competitive manner. I’ve never been one for solitary activity in the gym. So, my son Milo, 16, has proposed that we go to the gym together. His plan is that I lift weights, and he’ll spot me.

Milo has also challenged me on the tennis and basketball court, which is appealing. I’m shopping for a bike. There are myriad trails throughout our lovely city. For the first time I have a viable plan to win the battle of the bulge.

I’m going to return the favor. My resolution for Milo is achieving academic consistency. Milo tends to start out strong but tail off in the classroom. His sister Jillian, 23, who was a straight-A student, always asked for feedback on papers and had questions about subjects that I could help her with such as English and history.

Milo is finally starting to do the same. Milo is working on a competition, how many pounds I can lose versus A’s he achieves. “If you win, I’ll buy you a kale salad with apples, cranberries and pecans,” Milo said. It’s not the same as an anchovy pizza or a slice of chocolate cake.

But I’ve had enough of both and need to take a break from indulging in my feel-good foods. There is hope for Milo and me. Regarding my son Eddie, academic committal would be welcome. Eddie would like to make the huge jump in majors from business to theater.

The former always seemed to be a reach for my creative second born. He finally has decided not to swim upstream. While chatting with him about his career choice last week, Eddie was as uncertain as usual.

I told him that I support his decision and will help with his choices. I explained that if he was going to take a chance and reach for the stars, the time to do it is at 19 – and he agreed. I just want him to commit.

Regarding Jane, 12, she is the most accomplished of my children at the preteen level. Jane is a straight-A student with a number of close friends, and she is always doing the right thing.

My resolution for her is to fulfill her dream of playing hockey. When Jane was in second grade, one of her papers noted that her favorite activity was going to her brother’s hockey games and how she envied the camaraderie of their teams.

Jane couldn’t play since it was impossible for me to be in three places at once. But since Eddie is no longer playing youth hockey, the door has opened for Jane. However, Jane refuses to open it since she’s been bitter about lost years due to circumstance.

But it was evident after watching how transfixed Jane was while experiencing a recent tournament Milo played in that there was hope. There was that spark in her eyes as she watched her brother fly across the ice.

I asked Jane if she would like to play hockey. “Yes, but isn’t it too late for me?” Jane said. Too late at 12? I don’t think so. After digging deeper, Jane said she would like to play but surprised me by adding that she would like to be a goalie.

My resolution for her is to pick up her skating skills and attend goalie clinics in preparation for next season. I have all the goalie gear, which fits Jane, since Milo played half goalie, half out as a bantam major. “I would love to play goalie if you can help me make it happen,” Jane said. Jane’s resolution will be no problem.

When it comes to my daughter Jillian, she’s so busy working in New York that she has a familiar issue – staying in shape. Despite all the steps she takes walking up and down the stairs of Gotham’s subways, she could benefit from additional physical fitness, so I purchased a gym membership in Brooklyn for Jillian.

Perhaps the best way to make sure resolutions come to fruition is with a little support. We’re going to check in with one another every week to see how we’re progressing. Hopefully, we’ll all be a bit happier, healthier and more successful in 2022!