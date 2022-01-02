Family Calendar for Jan. 3-10 – Game night, Scribbler’s Society, youth pottery class and hot chocolate party

Holiday Lights Show – Open nightly from dusk until 10 p.m. Featuring Christmas trees, more than 90,000 Christmas lights synchronized to holiday music and more. Through Saturday. Suntree RV Park, 350 N. Idahline Road, Post Falls. Free. (208) 818-0624.

Questmas Village – Featuring giant-sized characters in a variety of winter scenes, including a snowman village with Santa, skiing penguins, Bigfoot popping his head out of a Christmas present and a set of lighted caves. Incorporated into the village are several tributes to the Kalispel Tribe, including a traditional tipi covered with tule reed mats and an oversized sturgeon-nosed canoe. Available through Tuesday. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. Free. (509) 481-2800.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Building With Books: A Lego Storytime – Listen to and re-create a story using Lego bricks or other crafting materials, then share your creations with the group. Register at scld.evanced.info/signup/calendar. Tuesday, 4-4:45 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts, and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Game Night at Green Bluff Grange – Featuring various board and other games for adults and children. Tuesday, 7 p.m. Green Bluff Grange, 9809 E. Greenbluff Road, Colbert. Free. (509) 979-2607.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas, and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs, and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the Library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Hot Chocolate Party and Story Time – A story time with Miss Delaney and hot chocolate. Saturday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Youth Pottery Class With Alydia Grover – Learn how to make pinch pots, coil pots and the basics of throwing. Open to children ages 7 and older. This is a four-week course. Weekly, 6-8 p.m., Jan. 10-31. Register at eventbrite.com/o/emerge-27157729629. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $115-$125. (208) 930-1876.

Mindful Mondays Story Time – Featuring stories and activities with a focus on kindness, compassion, self-confidence, emotions and friendship. Visit cdalibrary.org/library-events for the Zoom link. Jan. 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Jan. 10, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.