Lump of coal for Spokesman and letter writer

Janet Smith’s letter “Republican state Sen. Doug Ericksen, from Ferndale in Whatcom County, paid the ultimate price for opposing the vaccine mandate by dying from COVID-19” (Dec. 29) states that his death is a gift to his family.

I am fully vaccinated and boostered and have volunteered hundreds of hours to vaccine and testing clinics. Happy to do so. I know of people who have been vaccinated who have become sick. I strongly disagree with anti-vaxxers, but for goodness’ sake, they are still people.

I also know that our society, our state, our country, our world and certainly the late senator’s family certainly doesn’t need a mean-spirited “told you so.”

One and all, please be kind and The Spokesman-Review, don’t give hate a podium with a loudspeaker.

Colin Harris

Spokane