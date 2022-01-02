Maj. Ken Perine: Spokane community came together to support Salvation Army

By Maj. Ken Perine Salvation Army

On behalf of the Salvation Army Spokane, I want to thank the businesses and residents of this region for the wonderful support we received during the holiday season.

It began when nearly 30 CEOs and their employees rang bells for the less fortunate during our Corporate Kettle Kick-Off.

For three days, the business community came together to help give a hand-up to local children and families in need.

As the days continued to count down to Christmas, we faced some tough times with fewer bell ringing sites due to less bell ringers (paid and volunteers).

Ringing bells allows women and men, who may be struggling financially themselves, an opportunity to earn Christmas money while simultaneously helping those in need. There have been cases where ringing a bell has allowed individuals to sharpen their work skills and use this time as job training to gain permanent employment at the stores they were ringing bells.

Meanwhile, it’s not uncommon to hear people say they’re volunteering to ring bells because of how blessed they are from the help they received by The Salvation Army during difficult times in their lives.

Even though it looked like we might not meet our financial goal to assist the vulnerable through the Red Kettle campaign and other sources, we did so on Christmas Eve!

And the same can be said for the number of new, unwrapped gifts received by Dec. 24 for children and adults looking for a Christmas Miracle!

We never gave up faith that God would provide. Thank you to the many donors that came alongside The Salvation Army to help give those they’ll never meet a joyous Christmas Day, and a better and productive future.

We never lose focus, nor take for granted, how much God has blessed The Salvation Army with so many caring and supportive individuals in the counties of Spokane and Stevens.

Thank you, again, for your genuine concern and love for our fellow neighbors in need. Because of you and God’s many blessings, The Salvation Army’s holiday theme of #HopeMarchesOn truly became reality, as lives have – and continue to be – positively changed!

May you have a prosperous 2022!

Maj. Ken Perine is a Corps Officer for the Salvation Army Spokane.