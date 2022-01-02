NFL Locals: Cooper Kupp breaks Issac Bruce’s Rams record for receiving yards in a season, eyes NFL records in Week 18

From staff reports

Cooper Kupp has one more week to scribble his name into the NFL record books.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver reeled in six receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown in a 20-19 win at Baltimore on Sunday.

The former Eastern Washington star caught an 18-yard touchdown pass to pull the Rams within 10-7 with 55 seconds left in the second quarter. That score placed him in a group with Hall of Famers Jerry Rice, Randy Moss and Marvin Harrison as the only players to produce 100 catches, 1,500 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in a season.

Kupp, who broke Isaac Bruce’s Rams record for yards in a season (1,781) in the win, leads the NFL in receptions (138), receiving yards (1,829) and touchdowns (15).

Kupp needs 12 catches next week at home against San Francisco to break Michael Thomas’ record of 149 catches in a season set in 2019. Kupp requires 136 yards to surpass Calvin Johnson’s season record of 1,964 yards set in 2012.

Carolina linebacker Frankie Luvu (Washington State) compiled a career-best nine tackles in the Panthers’ 18-10 loss at New Orleans.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (EWU) made five receptions for 76 yards, and he added two carries for 17 yards in New England’s 50-10 rout of Jacksonville at home.

Bourne’s 52 catches and 776 receiving yards both represent career highs.

Defensive back Jalen Thompson (WSU) made six tackles for Arizona in a 25-22 win at Dallas.

San Francisco’s Samson Ebukam (EWU) was credited with a half sack and three tackles in a 23-7 win at home over Houston.

Quarterback Brett Rypien (Shadle Park) threw two incomplete passes in Denver’s 34-13 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Those were Rypien’s first pass attempts since Oct 1, 2020.