Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19

News >  Nation

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin says he has tested positive for COVID

UPDATED: Sun., Jan. 2, 2022

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stands with Lithuania's Minister of Defense Arvydas Anusauskas during an honor cordon upon his arrival at the Pentagon in Washington, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. In a statement Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, Austin said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home. (Andrew Harnik)
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stands with Lithuania's Minister of Defense Arvydas Anusauskas during an honor cordon upon his arrival at the Pentagon in Washington, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. In a statement Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, Austin said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home. (Andrew Harnik)
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home.

In a statement Sunday night, Austin said he plans to attend key meetings and discussions virtually in the coming week “to the degree possible.” He said Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks would represent him in appropriate matters.

“I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the President,” Austin said. “My staff has begun contact tracing and testing of all those with whom I have come into contact over the last week.”

Austin, 68, said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster in October. He said he requested a test Sunday morning after experiencing symptoms while at home on leave and, given the result, planned to remain in quarantine for five days, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue,” he said.

In October, another member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, tested positive for COVID-19.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

COVID-19 Updates