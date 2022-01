Great story on the wonderful girl from the Tri-Cities who makes the crowd roar. She is also a very skilled ice skater on the Ice Ribbon, so I have no doubt someday we will see her at the Olympics, either singing out our national anthem to thunderous applause or winning gold as a skater.

Keep chasing your dream of singing at a Gonzaga men’s basketball game and I hope soon it will come true.

Greg Hicks

Spokane