Gonzaga’s Nolan Hickman earns WCC freshman of week for first time

Gonzaga’s Nolan Hickman was selected the WCC freshman of the week, the conference announced Monday.

Hickman, a Seattle native, made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points, his second highest total of the season, in the fourth-ranked Zags’ 93-63 win over visiting North Alabama last Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2 guard was 5 of 8 from the field and didn’t commit a turnover in 23 minutes. Hickman has just seven turnovers in 273 minutes this season. He ranks second in the WCC with a 3.1 assist-to-turnover ratio behind Santa Clara senior Keshawn Justice’s 3.7. Hickman averages 21 minutes, 7.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

This is Hickman’s first WCC freshman of the week honor. Teammate Chet Holmgren won the award each of the first four weeks of the season.