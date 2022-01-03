Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 5, 2022
NBA
Golden State at Dallas 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Miami at Portland 7 p.m. (Root)
Utah at Denver 7:05 p.m. (ESPN)
Men’s college basketball
Creighton at Villanova 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
North Carolina at Notre Dame 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Missouri State at Bradley
6 p.m. (CBS Sports)
Texas Tech at Iowa State
6 p.m. (ESPNU)
Hockey
NHL
St. Louis at Pittsburgh 4:30 p.m. (TNT)
