TV Best Bets







‘American Greed’

This acclaimed documentary series that examines the dark side of the American dream opens Season 16 with “The Life & Crimes of Joel Greenberg,” which chronicles the saga of a privileged millennial from a wealthy Florida family. One day Joel Greenberg impulsively decides to run for tax collector of Seminole County, in the central part of the state. He wins, but almost immediately embarks on a jaw-dropping series of crimes ranging from fraud to sex trafficking. (TVPG) 7 p.m. on CNBC.

‘I Carry You With Me’

Director and co-writer Heidi Ewing’s heartfelt 2020 Spanish-language drama, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, chronicles the often turbulent romance of two Mexican men – and aspiring chef (Armando Espitia) and a teacher (Christian Vazquez) – who meet by chance and embark on a relationship that spans decades. Over that time, their love repeatedly is tested by personal ambitions and societal pressures. Michelle Rodriguez, Angeles Cruz and Arcelia Ramirez also are featured. This film festival favorite received extensive critical acclaim. 7:05 p.m. on STRZ.

‘The Amazing Race’

This Emmy-winning reality competition series marks its 20th anniversary as it hits the air with its 33rd edition, which began filming in February 2020, halted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, then resumed last fall. The two-hour season premiere opens as 11 new globe-trotting teams leave their homes and travel to London, where they must find actor-surrogates playing Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson “having a nosh” together. Phil Keoghan returns as host. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on KREM.

‘NOVA’

As nations around the world try to elevate their prestige with new skyscrapers that rise higher and higher each year, some experts worry that these soaring buildings may be flirting with disaster, despite advances in engineering and architectural practices. The new episode “High-Risk High-Rise” explores the question of how securely these structures would hold up against earthquakes, fires and other potential calamities, as well as what we have – or haven’t – learned from past disasters. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on KSPS.

‘Worst Cooks in America’

For the first time, veteran host and team mentor Anne Burrell is joined by chef Cliff Crooks to lead the latest group of culinary incompetents through a kitchen boot camp designed to transform these rookies into kitchen masters. While some among the new arrivals are strangers, these new arrivals also include spouses, long-lost cousins and two drag queens who are BFFs. Viewers can expect to see bigger and bolder challenges in this edition, including an outrageous culinary warriors game and a dessert wonderland scavenger hunt. (TVG) 9 p.m. on FOOD.

‘Good Sam’

Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) has the title role in this new medical drama, in which she plays Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who unexpectedly becomes her hospital’s chief of surgery after her celebrated boss (Jason Isaacs) falls into a coma. She excels in her leadership role, but when her predecessor regains consciousness, he demands his old job back. Did we mention this guy is also her father? Michael Stahl-David, Skye P. Marshall, Davi Santos, Wendy Crewson and Edwin Hodge also star. (TV14) 10 p.m. on KREM.