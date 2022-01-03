Washington State slot receiver Travell Harris declares for NFL draft

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Travell Harris had been on the fence over the past few months, but the veteran Washington State slot receiver landed on a decision Monday.

“After much thought, prayer and degree in hand, I have decided to forego my final year of eligibility and officially declare for the 2022 NFL draft,” he tweeted.

Harris told the Spokesman-Review in October that he wouldn’t be returning to Pullman in 2022. But he reconsidered, informing media members last month that he was still weighing his options.

Harris posted a note to Twitter on Monday afternoon, thanking his family, mentors, teammates and the WSU faithful.

“Coug Nation, it has been an honor to represent you for the past four years,” he wrote. “The energy and support that you have shown throughout my career has been an amazing experience.

Harris will play in the Hula Bowl pro showcase on Jan. 15 at the Bounce House on UCF’s campus in Orlando, Florida.

A native of Tampa, Florida, Harris concludes his WSU career with 1,999 receiving yards on 179 receptions and 20 total touchdowns across 43 games. He ranks third in WSU program history in all-purpose yardage (4,253) and ninth in receptions.

A team captain, Harris finished his final collegiate season second in the Pac-12 with nine touchdown receptions and third with 814 receiving yards – 173 yards behind second-ranked teammate Calvin Jackson Jr., the Cougars’ other standout slotback from Florida who has also declared for the draft.

WSU is losing its top two receivers, but it returns its two starting outside receivers in freshman De’Zhaun Stribling and sophomore Donovan Ollie. Standout slotback Renard Bell will be back next season after missing 2021 with an ACL injury. Backup slotbacks Lincoln Victor and Joey Hobert had some bright moments this season and should help fill the void left by the departures of Harris and Jackson.