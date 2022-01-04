Big Sky Conference changes policy to allow for rescheduling of games postponed by COVID-10

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

The Big Sky Conference adjusted its scheduling policy on Tuesday to allow for its men’s and women’s basketball teams to reschedule games previously postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

That’s good news for the Eastern Washington women’s team, which hasn’t played since Dec. 21, as its last two conference games were postponed due to COVID issues within the Eagles’ program. They are expected to play Montana on Thursday in Missoula.

The previous Big Sky policy required a team to forfeit if it was unable to play due to COVID issues in its program.

But with eight women’s and four men’s Big Sky games already postponed, the conference’s Presidents’ Council approved the decision to change the policy.

It comes with caveats: The postponed games can only be rescheduled when neither team would play on consecutive days and both meet the required minimums of seven available players and one available full-time coach, according to a news release. Any games not able to be rescheduled may be deemed a no-contest.

Eastern men’s coach David Riley welcomed the change.

“I think you just try to get in as many games as you can,” Riley said. “If there’s an opportunity to play, go play.”

The Eastern men’s team is scheduled to host Montana on Thursday and Idaho on Saturday. The Vandals have played just one Big Sky game; their past two were not played due to COVID issues.