County solid waste, sewer rates go up slightly

County residents’ sewer and trash rates are going up by a dollar or two.

Sewer rates are increasing for the first time since 2019.

On Feb. 1, a single-family residence will start paying $47.41 for sewer services, up from $46.91. The rates for other housing types are going up by different amounts, but none of the rates is increasing by more than a dollar a month.

Solid waste rates for the North County and Valley transfer stations are changing, too.

Starting Jan. 1, garbage disposal increased from $110 to $112 per ton.

The cost of disposal for Clean Green – organic materials, such as yard trimmings – increased from $53 a ton to $54.

The minimum disposal fees, which cover the first 280 pounds of waste, remain at $17 for garbage and $10 for Clean Green.