Passenger-turned-driver of stolen car accused of ramming deputy’s patrol car

A man and a woman are accused of fleeing Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies – ramming a patrol car in the process – early Tuesday morning in Spokane Valley.

The woman, Heather A. Fields, 30, was arrested, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Two Spokane Valley deputies responded around 2:05 a.m. to the 11500 block of East Riverside Avenue for a report of a suspicious vehicle, deputies said.

The deputies arrived to find the vehicle parked on Riverside Avenue when suddenly, the headlights of the Kia came on and the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Dillon E. Chicklinsky, drove past both patrol vehicles toward North Bowdish Road, the news release said.

Chicklinsky reportedly lost control of the car and slid into the rear of a parked Chevy truck. He quickly exited the vehicle and began running, the release said.

Unexpectedly, the vehicle Chicklinsky had been driving began backing up, deputies said. One deputy yelled, “watch out” to a fellow deputy, fearing Fields, the passenger-turned-driver, would hit the deputy. The deputy quickly moved out of the way and was not struck.

Fields, attempting to flee in reverse, continued backing up and crashed into one of the deputy’s open driver’s door, causing extensive damage, deputies said. Fields then collided with a chain-link fence of a business and became stuck. She reportedly jumped out of the car, onto the hood and over a 6-foot fence.

A deputy located Fields hiding behind a dumpster of a local business and she was taken into custody without further incident, the release said. Deputies did not find Chicklinsky.

A check of the vehicle’s vehicle identification number revealed the car was reported stolen Thursday.

Fields was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, first-degree malicious mischief, hit and run, and obstructing an officer.

Once located, Chicklinsky will face similar charges, the release said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.