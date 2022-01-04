Prep roundup: Lucy Lynn leads Gonzaga Prep girls over LC; Dylan Darling paces Central Valley boys over Ridgeline

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Games are nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls

Gonzaga Prep 45, Lewis and Clark 37: Lucy Lynn totaled 21 points, six steals and five assists and the Bullpups (8-2) beat the visiting Tigers (5-4). Vy Tran scored 16 points to lead LC.

Mt. Spokane 56, Cheney 27: Bryten Gumke hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and the Wildcats (3-6) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-6). Shauna Elliot led Cheney with 11 points.

University 53, North Central 24: Eliannah Ramirez scored 12 points, Kailee Alexander added 10 and the visiting Titans (3-6) beat the Wolfpack (2-7). Shalene Ervin led NC with six points.

West Valley 65, Othello 55: The visiting Eagles (9-1) beat the Bulldogs (3-5). Details were unavailable.

Colville 56, Lakeside 36: Mckenna Reggear scored 21 points and the visiting Crimson Hawks (9-1, 2-0) beat the Eagles (5-6, 1-2) in a Northeast A game. Macy Cummings paced Lakeside with 15 points.

Deer Park 61, Medical Lake 36: Brooklyn Coe hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and the visiting Stags (9-2, 2-1) beat the Cardinals (5-4, 0-2) in a Northeast A game. Darian Herring added 14 points for Deer Park. Ellie Haas and Amblessed Okemgbo led Medical Lake with 12 points apiece.

Lakeland 58, Freeman 57 (OT): Addie Keifer scored 27 points and the Eagles (6-5) edged the visiting Scotties (5-4) in overtime. Jaycee Goldsmith led Freeman with 18 points.

Liberty 74, Upper Columbia Academy 27: Teagan Colvin totaled 23 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and six steals and the visiting Lancers (10-0, 3-0) beat the Lions (0-1, 0-1) in a Northeast 2B game. Ellie Denny added 18 points for Liberty. Mia Pierce led UCA with 11 points.

Colfax 50, Asotin 16: Brynn McGaughy scored 14 points, Jaisha Gibb added 13 and the Bulldogs (9-1) beat the visiting Tigers (2-3) in a Northeast 2B game.

Reardan 55, Chewelah 28: Ayden Krupke scored 18 points, Mady Dewey added 13 and Reardan (10-3, 3-1) beat the Cougars (1-7, 0-4) in a Northeast 2B game.

St. George’s 52, Davenport 24: The visiting Dragons (4-5) beat the Gorillas (2-7) in a Northeast 2B game.

Kettle Falls 70, Selkirk 20: Rachel Johnson scored 15 points, Ella Johnson added 14 and the Bulldogs (5-4) beat the visiting Rangers (2-5). Madison Chantry paced Selkirk with 11 points.

Cusick 58, Valley Christian 28: Tameira Thompson scored 20 points and the visiting Panthers (4-3) beat Valley Christian (2-2).

Lake Roosevelt 74, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 35: Audrey Hanson scored 16 points and the visiting Raiders (3-0) beat the Warriors (3-3). Mimi Isaak led ACH with 12 points.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 50, Tekoa-Rosalia 22: Brooklyn Bailey scored 17 points and the Eagles (5-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Timberwolves (0-7, 0-3) in a Southeast 1B contest. Emily Kramer led T-R with 12 points.

Lake City 56, Chiawana 48: Kendall Pickford scored 15 points, Sophia Zofelt added 10 and the visiting Timberwolves (14-1) beat the Riverhawks (5-2) in Pasco. Kaia Foster led Chiawana with 12 points.

Coeur d’Alene 54, Sandpoint 15: The Vikings (12-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (6-6).

Post Falls 41, Moscow 34: The visiting Trojans (13-2) topped the Bears (3-10) in an Inland Empire game.

Hermiston 68, Lewiston 65: The Bulldogs (8-0) edged the Bengals (7-6).

Boys basketball

Mead 70, Ferris 65: Ryan Mount led five in double figures with 18 points and the visiting anthers (5-5, 1-0) topped the Saxons (7-3, 0-1) in a 4A/3A Greater Spokane League game. Zack Reighard added 16 points for Mead. Kruz Wheeler led Ferris with 20 points.

Central Valley 67, Ridgeline 42: Dylan Darling scored 31 points and the visiting Bears (6-4) beat the Falcons (1-8). Daniel Crowley and Trace Chalich added 10 points apiece for CV. Dakota Means led Ridgeline with 15 points.

University 62, North Central 39: Jeremiah Sibley scored 18 points, Conrad Bippes added 13 and the Titans (7-3) beat the Wolfpack (3-6). Ayden Barnufsky and Elijah Williams paced NC with 10 points apiece.

Lewis and Clark 47, Gonzaga Prep 41: Gentz Hilburn and Landon Lewis scored 11 points apiece and the visiting Tigers (3-6) beat the Bullpups (6-5). Jamil Miller and Jayden Stevens led G-Prep with 13 points apiece.

Mt. Spokane 64, Cheney 41: Maverick Sanders scored 16 points and the Wildcats (9-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-6). Evan Stinson led Cheney with 20 points.

West Valley 70, Othello 47: Jackson Harty scored 16 points, Grady Walker added 15 and the visiting Eagles (9-1) beat the Huskies (3-5). Turner Livingston and Rosko Schroder had 14 points apiece for West Valley.

Colville 69, Lakeside 54: Rhett Foulkes scored 19 points, McKennon Floener added 14 and the visiting Crimson Hawks (9-1, 3-0) beat the Eagles (5-6, 1-2) in a Northeast A game. Calvin Mikkelsen led Lakeside with 19 points.

Medical Lake 66, Deer Park 54: Tyler Sembly hit three 3-pointers and scored 21 points and the Cardinals (5-5, 2-1) beat the visiting Stags (8-3, 1-2) in a Northeast A game. Eugene Haas added 17 points for Medical Lake. Seth Hickman led Deer Park with 22 points.

Colfax 77, Asotin 43: John Lustig scored 22 points and the Bulldogs (8-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Panthers (2-3, 0-2) in a Northeast 2B game. Damian Demler added 14 points and Carson Gray had 12 for Colfax.

Liberty 90, Upper Columbia Academy 40: London Foland led five in double figures with 18 points and the visiting Lancers (8-2, 2-0) beat the Lions (1-3, 0-1) in a Northeast 2B game. Tayshawn Colvin added 17 points and Colton Marsh had 14 for Liberty.

Reardan 68, Chewelah 61: Cody Sprecher scored 22 points and Reardan (6-5, 3-2) beat the visiting Cougars (0-8, 0-2) in a Northeast 2B game. Tristo McCrea added 12 points for Reardan. Kruz Katzer and Gabe Colt led Chewelah with 13 points apiece.

Davenport 45, St. George’s 39: Brenick Soliday scored 22 points and the Gorillas (9-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Dragons (4-6, 0-2) in a Northeast 2B game. Tennessee Rainwater added 16 points for Davenport. John Nowland led St. George’s with 15 points.

Kettle Falls 70, Selkirk 31: Zane Edwards scored 28 points and the Bulldogs (3-6) beat the visiting Rangers (0-7).

Springdale 69, Columbia (Hunters) 45: Teko Cates scored 20 points and the visiting Chargers (5-2) beat the Lions (2-5) in a nonleague game. Edoardo Falfinotti and Jordan Howder added 12 points apiece for Springdale. Ryan Reynolds led Columbia with 14 points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 66, Lake Roosevelt 65: Reece Isaac scored 26 points and the Warriors (5-2) edged the visiting Raiders (6-1) in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Grady Murray added 19 points for ACH.

Tekoa-Rosalia 66, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 44: Carson McDonald scored 14 points, Isaac Bone added 13 and the visiting Timberwolves (6-2, 3-0) beat the Eagles (4-2, 2-1) in a Southeast 1B game. Austin Stanley led SJEL with 10 points.

Lake City 70, Sandpoint 55: The Timberwolves (11-0) knocked off the Bulldogs (3-6).

Lewiston 89, Hermiston 55: The visiting Bengals (9-1) beat the Bulldogs (1-8).

Timberlake 53, Genesis Prep 37: The Tigers (4-2) topped the visiting Jaguars (5-3).