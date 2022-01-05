Allegiant signs deal with Boeing

LAS VEGAS – Allegiant Air said Wednesday it will buy 50 Boeing 737 Max jets and take options for 50 more, giving Chicago-based Boeing a major foothold in the discount airline’s all-Airbus fleet.

Financial terms were not released. The 737 Max 7 and Max 8 models selected by Allegiant list for $99.7 million and $121.6 million apiece, but airlines routinely receive deep discounts.

Allegiant announced last year that it was adding the flights between Spokane International Airport and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport beginning Nov. 22.

Earlier in 2021, Allegiant Air launched two direct flights from Spokane to Las Vegas and Orange County.

Allegiant said it will take delivery of the planes from 2023 through 2025.

ExxonMobil finds new oil deposit

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – ExxonMobil said Wednesday it made two additional oil discoveries off the coast of Guyana as the South American country prepares to become the world’s newest major oil producer.

The discoveries occurred in an area where officials believe they can extract at least 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

The company said a vessel that arrived in Guyana late last year is expected to start production soon with a target of up to 220,000 barrels of oil a day.

Officials said another vessel will start production in 2024.

Guyana issued its first oil and gas license to ExxonMobil in 2017.

From staff and wire reports