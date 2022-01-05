Briefs: County libraries drawing on happiness for art show

From staff reports

Spokane County Library District is looking for the art of happiness.

The library district is accepting art submissions for its winter show through Jan. 29. The Mini and Virtual Art Show will be Feb. 7-28.

Anyone can submit one piece of art for the show, either a virtual piece or a mini art piece.

For the mini art pieces, the library is providing supply bags with a canvas. Supply bags are limited to one per person. To receive one, register online and pick it up at the library. Return completed art to the same library. If more than one person in a family wants to receive a supply bag, they must register for them individually.

For virtual art, submit a digital image of your work. It could be a sketch, collage or painting. It could be a Lego structure, a sculpture made with found objects or a textile hanging. It could be a photograph or digital art. The library won’t provide supplies for virtual submissions.

All art submissions should be family-friendly.

To learn more or register for the show, visit www.scld.org/virtual-art-show.

‘Read for a Better World’ with county libraries

Spokane County Library District is offering Beanstacks fifth annual Winter Reading Challenge, “Read for a Better World.”

The program, sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group, runs through January.

It’s for all ages and participants can read any books they like, though they will have instant access to selected e-books from Lerner Publishing, the program’s sponsor.

Participants can track their reading online or through the Beanstack Tracker app.

Lerner will award winning schools and libraries books and virtual author visits.

To learn more or register, visit scld.beanstack.org.

Happy birthday, Elvis

Saturday is the King’s birthday.

To celebrate, Elvis Presley tribute artist Ben Klein will perform Friday night.

“Elvis’ Birthday Celebration” will be at 7 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 8441 N. Indian Trail Road.

It’s an all-ages show. Donations will be accepted and masks are required.

