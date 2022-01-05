COVID-19 temporarily shutters at least 3 Spokane restaurants

At least three Spokane restaurants have temporarily closed as COVID-19 rages through the area.

Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and that the downtown Mexican restaurant closed its doors for the week.

It said all staff have been tested and are awaiting results.

“Due to severely low staffing levels and the uncertainties of the upcoming results we’ve decided to close our doors for the week!” Chef Chad White said in the post. “We wish we could enjoy your company but for the safety of our team and guests this is the call we have to make.”

Casper Fry in the South Perry District said on its Facebook page that one of its kitchen members tested positive for the virus and another is out with a broken leg.

“Unfortunately we will not be able to open this week,” the post said. “Truly sorry for the inconvenience, sadly, this is just a hard hitting reality for us and so many of our fellow industry pals.”

The post said Casper Fry will reopen Tuesday.

Magnolia American Brasserie, another downtown Spokane restaurant, said on Facebook that it will be closed for a week because of the virus, and so staff can get tested.

It said it will reopen Wednesday.

COVID-19 is surging in the area.

There were 669 new cases Wednesday in Spokane County, which saw its second-highest daily case count of 718 new cases Tuesday.

Unrelated to the pandemic, a fourth restaurant had to shutter operations for the time being.

Prohibition Gastropub announced Wednesday on Facebook that a semitruck struck a wall of the North Monroe Street restaurant. It was unclear when the establishment would reopen, but the post said repairs were being made.