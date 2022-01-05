Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Chet Holmgren make Wooden Award midseason Top 25 list

Fourth-ranked Gonzaga still has two players in the running for one of college basketball’s most prestigious postseason awards.

Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren both made the cut for the Wooden Award’s midseason Top 25 watch list – an abbreviated version of the 50-person preseason watch list released in early November.

Gonzaga is one of four schools to place multiple players on the updated watch list, joining No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Purdue and No. 5 UCLA.

The Bulldogs’ heralded frontcourt duo of Timme and Holmgren has led Gonzaga to another top-five ranking and an 11-2 record through nonconference play, including a 3-2 record against opponents ranked in the Top 25.

Timme is the team’s top scorer, averaging 16.7 points per game on nearly 61% from the field. The junior from Texas, who posted a career-high 37 points in GU’s early-season rout of then-No. 5 Texas, is also averaging 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Holmgren, the top-rated recruit in Gonzaga history, is on pace to break Brandon Clarke’s single-season blocks record and is tied for fifth in the country at 3.46 blocks per game. The 7-foot Holmgten is also averaging 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 61.2% from the field and 35.1% from the 3-point line.