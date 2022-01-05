Health Bulletin for Jan. 6-13 – Aerobics, bladder pain, Alzheimer’s and Pilates

This Week

Low Impact Aerobics – An ongoing class for seniors. Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Zion Lutheran Church, 8304 E. Buckeye Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 926-5407.

Virtual Bladder Pain Information Group – Hosted by providers of Spokane Urogynecology. Get information about treatment options and coping mechanisms for women with chronic bladder pain. RSVP is required. Call (509) 252-4200 or email spokaneurogyn@spokanesurgery.com to register and receive a Zoom link. Open to the public. Monday, 5:30 p.m. Free.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Living With Alzheimer’s Younger Onset” – Learn more about Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementia diagnoses. Get questions answered and hear from those directly affected and learn what you need to know, what to plan and what you can do to ease the impact throughout the course of the disease. Tuesday, Noon-1:30 p.m. Free.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Ten Warning Signs” – Learn how to recognize common signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, how to approach someone about memory concerns, the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis, possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Visit alz.org/alzwa/events to register. Tuesday, 1-2:30 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

AARP Online Exercise Class: Body Movement by D.O.S.E – A 40-minute mind-body practice that fuses ancient and modern Eastern and Western traditions to release your happy neurochemicals. Let go of stress, feel aligned, and activate your energy centers with a mix of breathwork, self-expressive dance, spine lubrication, calisthenics, body tapping and chakra opening. This is an all-abilities class and does not require any exercise equipment. Register at local.aarp.org/spokane-wa/aarp-events. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.