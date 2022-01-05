No Drought Brewing Co. opens neighborhood brewery in Spokane Valley

A local couple has brought their passion for craft beer to a Spokane Valley neighborhood.

Damon Netz and Magen Potter-Netz opened No Drought Brewing Co. in December at 10604 E. 16th Ave., adjacent to Northwest Pizza Co.

“It’s been amazing – more than we could ever have hoped for,” Damon Netz said of the neighborhood’s response to the brewery.

“A lot of people have come in and said they live a couple of blocks away and they’re just so excited to have a brewery like this close to their house within walking distance.”

The brewery has 16 taps, with nine dedicated to “mainstay” brews, including a Doppelbock, German IPA, Schwarzbier, Hefeweizen, Kolsch, Berliner Weisse, Pilsner, Altbier and West Coast Grizzly IPA.

The brewery also has ciders, kombucha and a cream soda on tap. It also sells beer in growlers and cans.

“A lot of what we’ll have on tap are German-style beers,” Netz said. “However, the West Coast Grizzly IPA has been the No. 1 seller almost every day.”

The brewery does not have a restaurant, but patrons are allowed to bring in food from the adjacent Northwest Pizza Co. and other establishments.

Netz said the idea to launch No Drought Brewing Co. began in 2018 after a visit to Nu Home Brew & Bottles – now known as Genus Brewing and Supply in Spokane Valley.

“On the way home, I just stopped in one day and I bought a five-gallon (brew) kettle,” Netz said. “Multiple times a week I would just stop in, have a beer, chat and learn about the brewing process.”

“I did that for about a year and then decided to make a business out of it,” he continued.

The couple spent several months renovating space to make way for the brewery in the 4,200-square-foot building shared with Northwest Pizza Co.

“We ended up doing a majority of the work ourselves. We did all the framing, drywall, designing and decoration,” Netz said.

“It took a lot of time.” she said. “It was a good learning process.”

The couple strives to make the brewery a warm and inviting space for people to connect.

“I’m really excited about our location. I graduated from University High School, so being in this neighborhood and seeing familiar faces has been really great,” Potter-Netz said.

“Having that kind of connection with our customers is nice.”

The brewery is hosting a grand opening celebration Jan. 29 from noon-9 p.m.

No Drought Brewing Co. is open Tuesday-Thursday from 3-8 p.m., Friday from 3-9 p.m. and Saturday from noon-9 p.m.